Augusta County School Board Wayne District Race Preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Election Day approaching, Incumbent Timothy Swortzel and Mykell Alleman are battling it out for the Augusta County School Board—Wayne District seat.

Swortzel who holds the seat currently, is an Augusta County native and has been on the board for twelve years. During his term— he has been able to accomplish several different projects to enhance the school’s appearance and add value to the student’s education.

Swortzel said if reelected- he would immediately address the bus driver crisis issue —teacher retention and fair pay for the faculty and staff —and maintaining a safe learning environment.

“My first informative is our kids and their safety. it’s just the world we live in and you never be too safe and our kids are important.” Swortzel said.

Alleman said she wants to ensure every Wayne district student receives the best quality education.

If elected Alleman said her first initiative would be providing school personnel with better training to improve student-teacher relationships.

Also on her agenda are fair pay, providing a safe learning environment, and improving communication between school faculty members and parents.

“There’s no reason that we can’t all be in this together. These are our children our schools and the Augusta County school district need to ensure that the parents and the teachers are walking hand and hand to ensure our children receive the very best education.” Alleman said.

Voting will take place on November 7.

