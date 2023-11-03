Cream of the Crop
BBB gives tips on early holiday shopping

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The National Retail Federation estimates holiday spending to reach record levels in 2023, with shoppers expected to shell out over $900 billion.

Julie Wheeler, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Virginia, says for those looking to get the most bang for their buck, now is the time to sign up for notifications from retailers.

“A lot of pre-Black Friday deals are already out there, they’re already being sent in emails to their customer list so knowing what you’re looking for can help you be on advanced notice of any good deals that are gonna happen,” Wheeler said.

With the growing popularity of secondary online outlets like Facebook Marketplace and TikTok Shop, Wheeler said it is important for shoppers to always verify where they are purchasing their gifts online.

“Do independent searches through the search engines to try to find the site to see if they do actually exist. 8% of websites are fake so think about that number and realize that how they get you to go to those sites is typically through social media and phishing emails,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler adds the best way to protect yourself from online scams, is to shop at brick and mortar stores whenever possible, and to keep receipts of any purchases in the event of necessary returns or exchanges.

