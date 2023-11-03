BRITE bus offers free rides to polling locations on Election Day

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - BRITE bus is offering free rides to polling locations in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro.

Devon Thompson, Transit Planner with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, said it has offered free bus rides on election day for the past few years.

“It seemed like a very good way to eliminate some of those barriers that some folks have for not being able to get to the polls and perform their civic duty,” said Thompson.

Thompson said she hopes it will encourage people to go vote and increase voter turnout.

”Not only do most BRITE routes serve most of the polling locations in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. Having that additional option of not having to pay for a ride that day would probably help a significant amount of folks,” said Thompson.

Thompson said all of the bus routes will be free, excluding Afton Express, on election day.

Lisa Jeffers, Director of Elections for the City of Waynesboro, said she has seen around 2,000 absentee ballots in-person and by mail.

Jeffers said the numbers for this election have mirrored what they saw in 2019.

“We have picked up in the last two weeks, and that is typical for any election,” said Jeffers. “All elections are important not just the presidential, with this this is your state level voting, a lot of people wonder about some of the laws we have with voting, these are the people that make those laws and change those laws.”

Jeffers said local and state elections directly effect you in your day-to-day life.

It is hard to tell what voter turnout will be on election day and they have to prepare for any outcome.

When you are going to vote, Jeffers said bring your ID but if you don’t and you are registered, you can fill out a form. There will be same-day registration if you missed the deadline.

