Central, Fort Defiance to meet in Region 2B volleyball championship

(WHSV) - Central and Fort Defiance both clinched state tournament berths on Thursday night.

The Falcons swept Riverheads 3-0 while the Indians swept Clarke County 3-0. The two schools will meet Tuesday night in the Region 2B Championship.

Meanwhile in the Region 3C, Rockbridge County swept Spotswood to end the Trailblazers season. In Region 1B, Altavista ended Buffalo Gap’s season with a 3-0 win.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.