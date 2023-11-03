Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Central, Fort Defiance to meet in Region 2B volleyball championship

Central and Fort Defiance clinch spots in the state tournament
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Central and Fort Defiance both clinched state tournament berths on Thursday night.

The Falcons swept Riverheads 3-0 while the Indians swept Clarke County 3-0. The two schools will meet Tuesday night in the Region 2B Championship.

Meanwhile in the Region 3C, Rockbridge County swept Spotswood to end the Trailblazers season. In Region 1B, Altavista ended Buffalo Gap’s season with a 3-0 win.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Smith turned himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, according to the...
Rockingham County man arrested in malicious wounding case involving firework
Jaydenn Freeman has been charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer after an...
Staunton man in court for assaulting a police officer
James Madison grad Margo Savage-Morrison holds up her sign announcing she's pregnant during the...
‘It was a total surprise!’ Fan at JMU football game uses creative sign to tell mom she’s pregnant
Shelter-in-Place Remains at Washington & Lee
Shelter-in-place at Washington & Lee ends with no active threat found
A Weyers Cave man accused of killing his brother and attempting to solicit the murder of the...
Weyers Cave man accused of murdering brother appears in court

Latest News

Central and Fort Defiance clinch spots in the state tournament
Central, Fort Defiance to meet in Region 2B volleyball championship
For the past three seasons, Cayden Cook-Cash has helped lead Riverheads to the Class 1 State...
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Cayden Cook-Cash
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Cayden Cook-Cash
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner, left, and Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett
Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood at Turner Ashby