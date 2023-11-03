Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Cayden Cook-Cash

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “I just put my nose down and run the ball.”

Cayden Cook-Cash is cementing his legacy as one of the best players to ever wear a Riverheads uniform. He also excels in the classroom with a 4.3 GPA, ranking in the top five of his graduating class.

“At the end of the day, academics are more important than sports,” said Cook-Cash. “My parents have always told me to keep my grades as high as possible.”

In his senior year, Cook-Cash is taking a number of advanced courses, including AP Government.

“His hard work and attitude set him apart,” said Riverheads AP Government teacher Patrick Weller. “He has a passion for what he does and is always prepared.”

Cook-Cash is a two-time VHSL Class 1 Player of the Year. For the past three seasons, the running back has helped lead the Gladiators to the Class 1 State Championship title.

“We knew he was going to be a good football player,” said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. “It’s rewarding to see one of your best players also be one of your hardest workers.”

Cook-Cash has earned multiple Division I offers to continue his football career at the next level.

“First, I want to make it to college and see what I can do there,” said Cook-Cash. “My main job is trying to have an impact up there as well.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Smith turned himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, according to the...
Rockingham County man arrested in malicious wounding case involving firework
Jaydenn Freeman has been charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer after an...
Staunton man in court for assaulting a police officer
James Madison grad Margo Savage-Morrison holds up her sign announcing she's pregnant during the...
‘It was a total surprise!’ Fan at JMU football game uses creative sign to tell mom she’s pregnant
Shelter-in-Place Remains at Washington & Lee
Shelter-in-place at Washington & Lee ends with no active threat found
A Weyers Cave man accused of killing his brother and attempting to solicit the murder of the...
Weyers Cave man accused of murdering brother appears in court

Latest News

Central and Fort Defiance clinch spots in the state tournament
Central, Fort Defiance to meet in Region 2B volleyball championship
Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Cayden Cook-Cash
The Central volleyball team huddles, left, during their Region 2B semifinal match against...
Central, Fort Defiance to meet in Region 2B volleyball championship
Turner Ashby head coach Scott Turner, left, and Spotswood head coach Dale Shifflett
Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood at Turner Ashby