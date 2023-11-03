Charlie Obaugh RV & Outdoor Center Student Athlete of the Week: Cayden Cook-Cash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “I just put my nose down and run the ball.”

Cayden Cook-Cash is cementing his legacy as one of the best players to ever wear a Riverheads uniform. He also excels in the classroom with a 4.3 GPA, ranking in the top five of his graduating class.

“At the end of the day, academics are more important than sports,” said Cook-Cash. “My parents have always told me to keep my grades as high as possible.”

In his senior year, Cook-Cash is taking a number of advanced courses, including AP Government.

“His hard work and attitude set him apart,” said Riverheads AP Government teacher Patrick Weller. “He has a passion for what he does and is always prepared.”

Cook-Cash is a two-time VHSL Class 1 Player of the Year. For the past three seasons, the running back has helped lead the Gladiators to the Class 1 State Championship title.

“We knew he was going to be a good football player,” said Riverheads head coach Ray Norcross. “It’s rewarding to see one of your best players also be one of your hardest workers.”

Cook-Cash has earned multiple Division I offers to continue his football career at the next level.

“First, I want to make it to college and see what I can do there,” said Cook-Cash. “My main job is trying to have an impact up there as well.”

