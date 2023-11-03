Farms looking for pumpkins after Halloween for animals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Have undecorated pumpkins after Halloween? Don’t throw them out! There are many local farms that would love pumpkins as a treat for some of the animals.

Sharon Kay with Fawn Crossing Farms in Bridgewater says, ”The goats and the pigs love the natural whole food that provides a healthy supplement to their diet. A real treat they enjoy.” The pumpkins for animals need to be undecorated and not decaying.

Make sure bleach was also not used on the pumpkin.

The Gloucestershire old spots- the pigs love a pumpkin treat! pic.twitter.com/anFLq3UiyA — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 23, 2022

Animals such as goats, pigs, chickens and even cows love a nice pumpkin treat and the donation is helpful to farmers.

Kay explains how the animals know it’s a special treat. “They do act like it’s candy, it’s really wonderful stuff, so Halloween for them and Halloween for you too. A great way to have them consumed is provide them to local farms that have designated that they are interested. It’s also providing some additional nutrition to their farmyard animals.”

Took some pumpkins to Farm Crossing farm in Bridgewater, got to hold a 2 day old goat (kid)

The goats and pigs loved the pumpkins!!! pic.twitter.com/DwQHv9OSEc — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) November 23, 2022

Farms that would take donated undecorated pumpkins

There are several local farms listed on the Pumpkins for Pigs website you can also check those out. Locations include Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro, Luray, New Market, Bentonville, Edinburg, and Toms Brook in Virginia. In West Virginia there is a farm listed in Baker.

The wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro does accept pumpkins but give them a call before dropping off because sometimes they can get overloaded with donations. They utilize the pumpkins more for enrichment to help decrease stress in captivity. Phone: (540) 942-9453

What about decorated pumpkins in good condition?

Check with a local gun club or shooting range. They can use decorated or undecorated pumpkins for target practice.

Pumpkins in the Woods

If you can’t drop them off at a farm, you can always just place them in the woods. Deer and squirrels would love to come across a sweet treat like pumpkins or squash.

Gary Anderson, Director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife and Resources says other animals wouldn’t mind eating your used pumpkins.

“You can either put them in a landfill or you could put them in the woods you know and have an animal eat that and there’s no real implications to letting a wild animal eat your pumpkin... as long as its not paint,” Anderson said. Pumpkins that are painted need to be thrown out but other pumpkins bring something sweet to wildlife.

“All of a sudden stumbling across this sweet pumpkin is a fun opportunity to have a different source of food,” Anderson said. If you place your pumpkins in the woods, you also won’t have to worry about attracting new friends.

“A lot of people you know believe you put something out and these animals are going to come from the next mountain over to get that food source and no they are really only going to be stumbling across it,” Anderson said.

