Gradual rise in temperatures

THURSDAY: Staying clear for the night and very cold with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. A light breeze at times. Low spots into the upper teens. Frost should not be too much of an issue with a light breeze. More light and patchy in some spots where the wind remains calm.

FRIDAY: A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day but once again temperatures will take a while to rise, so it will be a chilly morning. Afternoon highs into the upper 50s to low 60s, pleasant. Clear into the evening and chilly with temperatures into the 50s. A cool night for Friday football games. Staying clear and cold overnight with lows dipping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

SATURDAY: Sunny during the morning and cold. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy for at least the middle part of the day. This will keep highs into the low to mid 60s. A very crisp fall day. A cool and calm evening with temperatures into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Mostly sunny for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and breezy at times. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and mostly sunny. Increasing high clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s and breezy. A pleasant evening with temperatures into the 50s and cool overnight. Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and cloudy. Staying cloudy as our next front looks to bring rain potential for the day. Stay tuned for updates. We are watching two systems next week, one for Tuesday and one around Thursday. Both could bring some rain but expect changes and updates to the forecast. Highs around 60 and breezy with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly morning with temperatures into the 40s and more clouds than sun. Partly sunny for the day and pleasantly cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s. This is dependant on our two systems next week and if we end up remaining in the warm sector, if not then we will be cooler. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

