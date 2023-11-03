How to spot compassion fatigue

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Compassion fatigue is a state of emotional, physical or mental exhaustion.

This is typically caused by a prolonged exposure to the stress and trauma of others. This paired with a high workload or a stressful environment, according to Brooklyn Sites M.A-LMHP-R EAP onsite Clinician with Sentara RMH.

Sites said some of the symptoms of compassion fatigue include being dissatisfied with your job, burnout, and mental and physical exhaustion.

”The best ways to deal with compassion fatigue is thinking of like a rechargeable battery. So when our battery starts to die a little bit we want things to kind of boost it back up you want to think of things that could fill your cup. When I work with clients I ask them what kind of things fill their cup,” said Sites.

According to Sites, it’s important to find a work-life balance and do things that are fulfilling outside of your work.

”Of course there are some maladaptive ways of dealing with compassion fatigue. Those can be things like bottling them up, not feeling comfortable talking to others and not processing that and taking that initiative to start processing those things,” said Sites.

When someone is experiencing compassion fatigue, it can be hard for them to identify what it is, according to Sites.

“When people start to ask question or say things like they are feeling overwhelmed, they are feeling exhausted all the time, and having that pretty severe job dissatisfaction, those can be points leading to compassion fatigue,” said Sites.

Sites said there are resources Sentara RMH offers to help with compassion fatigue.

“The first are trainings for new graduate nurses, I will actually be assisting with some trainings in the Spring on resiliency and stress management,” said Sites.

Sites said there was an EAP onsite team created over the summer, in this role they offer individual counseling, trainings, and debriefings.

It is important to be aware of your feelings in the moment when you are at work and how it may interact with you when you leave work, said Sites.

