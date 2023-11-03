Keeping cars running during the cold weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to AAA, when the weather is 32 degrees, car batteries are about 35% weaker. When it is zero degrees outside, car batteries plummet to 65% weaker. These weaker batteries can lead to issues trying to start a car.

Morgan Dean, AAA mid-Atlantic spokesperson, said the average car on the road is about 12 and a half years old but cars older than 10 years old are four times more likely to break down on the side of the road. He said preventative care helps the financial burden of repairing a car.

“Thinking about doing that preventative maintenance, it can be expensive to take care of your car. Doing it ahead of time when you can budget for it and balance for it versus it being an emergency situation when you’re stranded on the side of the road,” Dean said.

Car batteries, windshield wipers and tires are among the most common issues cars need repair on in the winter. Dean said coolant and lights usually go unnoticed. He also said, if cars are having issues in fall weather, people can see major issues in winter.

“If you’re having problems with your car in cooler weather, you’re gonna have some big problems in colder weather. Now is the time to take care of those big things with your vehicle to make sure you don’t get stranded on the side of the road as we transition from fall into winter time,” Dean said.

