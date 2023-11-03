Cream of the Crop
Massanutten Dental Game of the Week Preview: Spotswood at Turner Ashby

Spotswood and Turner Ashby will meet to decide the Valley District title
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - It’s a game that’s been circled on many high school football fans’ calendars. Two of the regions best will square off in Rockingham County on Thursday night when Spotswood, 8-1, travels to Bridgewater to take on Turner Ashby, 9-0.

The Knights offense has been lethal. Their lowest point total this season is 26 points, which came Week 2 against Wilson Memorial. In every other game this season, Turner Ashby has scored at least 47 points.

Meanwhile, after Spotswood lost the season opener, the Trailblazers have won eight-straight games. Their defense has been stellar during the win streak, allowing only 7.5 points per game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Catch highlights and postgame reaction on EndZone, which begins at 11:30 p.m. on WHSV.

