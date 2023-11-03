New Directions Center holds domestic violence vigil

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Directions Center held its Night of Remembrance vigil, honoring those in the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro areas who have died from domestic violence.

Survivors shared their experiences and volunteers presented poems written by survivors. The center displayed life-size cardboard cutouts to represent those who died, each with the victims’ names, ages and stories.

Joy Ingram, the center’s director of community engagement, emphasized the importance of advocating for survivors of domestic violence.

“So tonight, our call to action is to honor the fallen by advocating for the living,” said Ingram, “Let us use their tragic footprints to write a roadmap to true loving relationships. Let us honor the love that they gave and was used against them, by giving love to others in an effort to help them.”

The New Directions Center offers multiple free services for domestic violence survivors, including emergency housing, a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling services and support groups.

Ingram said the center needs community support and donations to keep its services free, due to government funding cuts.

