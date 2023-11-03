New Schizophrenia treatment helps reduce risk of relapse

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new type of medication has provided another option for people living with Schizophrenia to improve their quality of life. Schizophrenia is a severe chronic brain condition that affects around 3.5 million U.S. adults.

Dr. Christoph Correll is a professor of psychiatry at the Zucker School of Medicine in New York, he said a common misconception about Schizophrenia is that it causes split personalities.

“The split is actually in the mind of the same person meaning that different aspects of the brain and mental operations are not working in sync. That affects the way we speak, think, feel, behave, the sense of ourselves, the perception of the world, and also how stimuli from the outside and inside are being integrated which then can lead to hearing voices or seeing things, maybe not being able to use language well anymore in thoughts,” said Correll.

In April the FDA approved a new treatment called UZEDY. It’s a long-acting injectable anti-psychotic treatment that only needs to be done every month or every two months depending on the patient. It offers some key benefits over daily oral treatments.

“Oral treatments that are given every day are, in 70% or more of patients, not taken regularly and that’s associated with relapses. So a long-acting injectable like UZEDY can extend the period and reduce the number of times the medication is given or taken,” said Correll.

Dr. Correll said that relapse prevention makes a huge difference for people living with Schizophrenia.

“The impact of being stable is immeasurable in people with Schizophrenia because what happens when they’re not taking the medication and have relapses, that interrupts both the brain functioning and also the psycho-social functioning. Family members and friends that have been hanging in with them might now disengage and say I don’t want to deal with that anymore, it’s another illness. Also, it might be harder to go back to work or school,” he said.

Dr. Correll said another issue when a patient relapses is self-stigma.

“You assume more of a sick role, you feel basically inept and incapable of leading your life because illness takes over. Many people say ‘I am Schizophrenic’ that’s not what we want to hear, people have an illness ‘I have the disorder and it’s manageable’,” he said. “There is hope for people with Schizophrenia when they take medications that are long-acting injectables we know from meta-analysis that the likelihood of not getting sick again is much higher and that people, then with the stability, can reach their personal goals much more.”

Dr. Correll said that Schizophrenia care must be individualized to each specific patient so the more treatment options that are available the better.

“There is no one size cuts all, some treatments are better for some patients other treatments are better for others. What we’re always looking for is having more options to individualize care and obviously, it would be great to have novel mechanism drugs also available that are currently being researched with the hope that some patients that are not benefiting from the currently available treatments will be helped better,” he said.

UZEDY does have some potential side effects like weight gain, muscle stiffness, and sedation. Dr. Correll said people should talk with their healthcare provider to determine if UZEDY is the right treatment option for them.

