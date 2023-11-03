Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

President Biden to travel to Lewiston, Maine

Traveling in the role of comforter-in-chief
By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - At the invitation of Maine Governor Janet Mills, President Biden and the First Lady will travel to Lewiston, Maine to comfort the latest American city still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting.

18 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a lone gunman opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar back on October 25th in Maine’s second-largest city.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree represents Maine’s 1st Congressional District.

“Well, we’re just so grateful to the president and the first lady for coming to visit our state. We still feel shattered. People are grieving. Funerals are just beginning for the 18 people who were lost and their families and their communities are really struggling, trying to put all the pieces together at this time.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the President will pay respects to the victims and grieve with families and community members still impacted by the deadliest mass shooting this year.

“Unfortunately, this type of trip by the president has become too too familiar. Far too familiar. Too many times, the president and the first lady have traveled to communities completely torn apart by gun violence. As the president said last week, this is not normal and we can’t accept it as normal.”

Maine is the latest state President Biden has had to visit in the wake of a mass shooting. Gun violence remains a pervasive problem across the country and the President has called this latest mass shooting in Maine “outrageous”. The president in September announced the creation of the federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Maine’s Senators Angus King (I) and Susan Collins (R) paid tribute to the victims in speeches on the Senate floor on October 31.

At the White House, I’m Jon Decker.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson Smith turned himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, according to the...
Rockingham County man arrested in malicious wounding case involving firework
Jaydenn Freeman has been charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer after an...
Staunton man in court for assaulting a police officer
James Madison grad Margo Savage-Morrison holds up her sign announcing she's pregnant during the...
‘It was a total surprise!’ Fan at JMU football game uses creative sign to tell mom she’s pregnant
Shelter-in-Place Remains at Washington & Lee
Shelter-in-place at Washington & Lee ends with no active threat found
A Weyers Cave man accused of killing his brother and attempting to solicit the murder of the...
Weyers Cave man accused of murdering brother appears in court

Latest News

New Directions Center holds vigil honoring victims of domestic violence
Thursday night, the Augusta County School Board held a special meeting to discuss chairman Nick...
Augusta County School Board holds official reprimand following Collins outburst
Activists hold rally to protest gun violence in Staunton
The RISE organization in Waynesboro was presented with a $25,000 check from Columbia Gas of...
RISE organization gets $25,000 from Columbia Gas of Virginia
Augusta County School Board holds official reprimand following Collins outburst