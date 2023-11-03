Preview of the Augusta County Wayne District Supervisor race

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Republican incumbent Scott Seaton will face independent challenger John Higgs for the Wayne District supervisor seat.

In July 2023, the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to censure Dr. Scott Seaton. This historic censure stripped Seaton of all county responsibilities and would last through Dec. 2023. If re-elected, his ability to hold county responsibilities would resume in the new year. The censure came after Seaton revealed he had secretly recorded closed sessions on his UVA cell phone.

Seaton is the only supervisor to run against an opponent this year. The North River (Jeffrey Slaven), Riverheads (Michael Schull) and South River (Carolyn Bragg) are all running unopposed.

John Higgs is an independent candidate running for the seat this year. He is the owner of Barren Ridge Vineyard and hopes to bring his experience in agrotourism into his position if he is elected.

“Agrotourism is a big generator of finance,” Higgs said. “I’m a big proponent of that and I want to see what I can do to improve the infrastructure to make that happen.”

Seaton compared his role on the board to the patients he serves at UVA Primary Care in Waynesboro.

“People know I care about them, I’ve cared about them also as a board member,” Seaton said. “Taking care of people in the office is not much different than taking care of someone who is a constituent who calls me and asks me for help.”

Since Seaton’s censure, he has called for increased transparency in Augusta County government. He claims the board spends too much time in the back room, away from the public’s view.

“We’re making too many decisions in the backroom instead of coming out and letting the people hear us make decisions and correct us when we make the wrong decisions,” Seaton said. I think transparency is really important because it helps our citizens, our residents help us to make better decisions.”

Higgs on the other hand, thinks the board’s time in the back room is beneficial to the growth of Augusta County.

“I think it’s very important that we keep the closed sessions closed,” Higgs said. “That’s where everybody can open up and they don’t feel like they’re going to be in the “eye” of the social media world.”

Higgs feels the relationship with the board is important and collaboration is a struggle with the other districts in Augusta County.

“The most important thing is for us to have a collaborative atmosphere to work together,” Higgs said. People from different backgrounds, different opinions and so forth. It’s really important to be able to sit down together in a secure format.”

Seaton said his time on the board has shown there to be some issues on the board that need to be resolved.

“We have bylaws that subject us to how we operate our meetings, how we choose which organizations we are in,” Seaton said. “The board seems to be willing to change the rules to fit their situation rather than following the rules that are there.”

Both candidates acknowledged the Wayne district’s relationship with the board is strained, but Seaton said the voters and constituents are the reason he calls for action on the board.

“What I’m bringing is what the people want. I’ve been listening to them four years ago when I ran, all the last four years,” Seaton said. “I’ve been listening to them while I’ve been walking to houses and I don’t think the board has been listening to what the people are demanding.”

Higgs said one of the first issues he wants to fix on the board is the relationship with other board members.

“I want to establish a collegial relationship with the board, which has been somewhat strained in the past couple of years,” Higgs said. “I want to establish a really good working relationship with the board.”

Election day in Virginia is Nov. 7.

