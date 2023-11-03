Cream of the Crop
RISE organization gets $25,000 from Columbia Gas of Virginia

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The RISE organization in Waynesboro was presented with a $25,000 check from Columbia Gas of Virginia Thursday.

“Our mission is to give voice and hope back to the black community, we do that through education, advocacy, community outreach and civic engagement,” Chanda McGuffin, CFO of RISE said.

After making connections while at the General Assembly, the partnership of Columbia Gas of Virginia and RISE came about.

“We were very impressed with the work that Chanda and Sharon were doing here at RISE and also the focus that they have on sort of children learning their history, we were very impressed, so we wanted to make sure that we contributed and continued to give back to the community,” Jennifer Montague, President and Chief Operating Officer at Columbia Gas of Virginia said.

Montague said RISE can use this money for anything they wish to continue supporting the children in the community.

”They believe in the mission, they understand this foundation cannot work without money, we cannot change lives without money and to be able to entrust us with that large of an investment into us is just overwhelming,” McGuffin said.

McGuffin said they have plans in the works for where they want this money to go.

