Sentara partners with Harrisonburg City Public Schools

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Through its partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS), the Sentara Community Care Center in Harrisonburg will work to reduce the long wait times for students to receive immunizations and physicals for school entrance requirements.

The new Sentara Community Care Center is located on the 1st floor of the HCPS Family Resource Center located at 640 South Main Street in Harrisonburg.

The facility and medical staff provide the resources to help meet a specific, identified need in the community, requested by HCPS.

“This is a significant need for our students and families,” said April Howard, Chief Officer for Student Support, Harrisonburg City Public Schools. “We’ve been discussing this need in our community for several years. We see this as a one-stop comprehensive registration process.”

The Center creates an efficient process for students to register and receive school entrance requirements in one location, while providing comprehensive care to students and their families who do not have a primary healthcare provider.

“We are excited about this active partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to make sure students and their families have access to the services they need,” said Doug Moyer, President of Sentara RMH Medical Center. “Through this initiative, we will continue to work in and-with the community to dismantle barriers to healthcare services and provide greater levels of access to those resources.”

Harrisonburg is a diverse community, and its public school system reflects that diversity. Right now, more than 90 percent of the patients at the Sentara Community Care Center in Harrisonburg are non-English speakers. To help bridge the communication gap, the facility has several bilingual, English and Spanish speaking team members and is equipped with multiple Sentara Language Line devices.

“We have different community members that come from other countries that are refugees. They need health care services,” said Onesimo Baltazar Corona, Director of Operations for the Sentara Community Care Center in Harrisonburg. “That’s why we decided to create this partnership with the schools to serve this population. We’re starting with students, and eventually, we will start serving other community members.”

Sentara and Harrisonburg City Public Schools will celebrate the official opening of its Sentara Community Care Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 8.

The public is invited to attend the Community Open House from 3-6 p.m. that afternoon. Sentara will continue to explore opportunities to expand its new and innovative Sentara Community Care program services in Harrisonburg in 2024.

“We are excited that this partnership will help reduce those barriers. We look forward to the current partnership and the expansion with Sentara Community Care,” said Howard.

This is the first step in the planned growth of Sentara Community Care in the Harrisonburg community. In the months ahead, Sentara will also dedicate a Sentara Mobile Care vehicle to provide direct primary care, behavioral health, and social support services to the area in a more flexible and convenient format.

Sentara Mobile Care is designed to support individuals struggling with traditional healthcare barriers: lack of transportation and time constraints. Rotating mobile locations are selected to maximize convenience and proximity to other essential community organizations and services that are most needed in the community.

“The plan for the future is to integrate virtual care and offer mental health services. Eventually, we will be serving different neighborhoods with the mobile unit,” said Baltazar Corona. “We are going to identify specific neighborhoods with particular needs to connect with them to provide these services.”

