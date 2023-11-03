Waynesboro Animal Control offers animal care tips in colder weather

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - With the temperature dropping recently, the Waynesboro Police Department is offering suggestions for preventive care for pets. Animal Control said there are city and state codes in Virginia still enforced for proper animal care.

Animal Control Officer, Jennifer Anderson, says straw is the best form of bedding but there comes a point when it’s too cold for pets.

“Anytime the temperature drops below 32°. If those dogs are brought inside, we need to make sure that the tether dogs especially are brought inside. Anytime is a winter weather advisory. Those dogs need to be brought inside as well.” Anderson said.

Virginia State Code 3.2-6500 requires animals to have shelter from the cold as well as fresh food and water.

“Make sure that the water is not frozen and, of course, the dog needs to have food, does not have to be in front of it all the time, but make sure the dog is healthy,” Anderson said.

Officer Jennifer Anderson says that anyone who sees an animal in freezing temperature report it to the proper authorities.

