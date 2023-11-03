Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

White House addressing “historic levels” of antisemitism in U.S.

President Joe Biden says he is concerned about the rise in hate against Jewish people as the war in the Middle East continues.
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden Administration recently announced it is taking new actions to combat antisemitism. This comes as the FBI Director Christopher Wray says says threats towards Jewish Americans have reached “historic levels” since the October 7th terrorist attacks in Israel.

Antisemitic demonstrations and acts of violence have been witnessed at a rate never seen before on college campuses and in communities across the country. The hate has even reached Congress as Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) has even been threatened.

“I’m feeling the same as Jews are feeling all around the world: under attack and under threat,” Rosen told reporters this week.

“There is this deep sense of isolation and feeling alone,” said Julie Rayman who is the Managing Director, Policy and Political Affairs at the American Jewish Committee.

According to the FBI, prior to October 7th, Jewish Americans were targeted in 60 percent of all religious-based hate crimes while only making up a little more than two percent of the population.

“And since October 7th, that’s been ignited to a really terrifying point,” Rayman said.

That is when Hamas carried out its terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians. The Anti-Defamation League said since then antisemitic threats are up 400 percent.

“If this moment is like a moment we’ve never seen before, then our action needs to be different from anything we’ve ever done before,” said Rayman.

The Biden Administration has proposed several actions including increased cooperation with law enforcement, streamlining the process to report discrimination, while specifically criminalizing certain forms of hate.

“President Biden has been clear. We can’t stand by and stand silent in the face of hate. We must without equivocation denounce antisemitism. We must also without equivocation denounce Islamophobia,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday.

And as we wait to see how these new policies work, Rayman has a message for the Jewish people.

“Our strength, in our resilience, which is the hallmark, I think, of of our people and a lot of other minorities around the world. That’s what’s going to be critical,” Rayman said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department has no tolerance for violence and is focused on making sure no one lives in fear of hate-driven attacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrests Laryn Olivia Weeks after an alleged assault at...
Substitute teacher arrested in Augusta County
Stock photo
Man arrested in Fishersville for breaking into home
The building, located at 76 W Gay St. has transformed into a collective of small businesses, a...
Liberty Street Mercantile opens in downtown Harrisonburg
Jaydenn Freeman has been charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer after an...
Staunton man in court for assaulting a police officer
Grayson Smith turned himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, according to the...
Rockingham County man arrested in malicious wounding case involving firework

Latest News

Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family.
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says
FILE - Abby Zwerner, a teacher shot by her 6-year-old student, attends a hearing for a civil...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old can proceed with $40 million lawsuit, judge rules
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Lawyers in Trump’s civil fraud trial are ordered to clam up about judge’s communications with staff
Tips on keeping cars running during the cold weather to avoid an unwanted breakdown.
Keeping cars running during the cold weather
In April the FDA approved a new treatment called UZEDY. It’s a long-acting injectable...
New Schizophrenia treatment helps reduce risk of relapse