Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Early voting ends Saturday, Harrisonburg registrar talks this years turnout so far

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday is the last day of early voting in the Commonwealth. Residents have been heading to the polls since Sept 22 and casting their votes for state and local elections.

The Harrisonburg registrar said the number of early voters started off slow, but became steady throughout the last month.

They said numbers have not been as high as last year’s mid-terms, which gathered more than 3,000 voters, they said they haven’t reached 2,000 this go around.

″We’ve been getting between 80 and 120 people a day so it’s definitely been more consistent with the number of people that have been coming in for early voting and we’re expecting tomorrow if I had to guess probably around 200 people will likely come to city hall,” Mark Finks, director of elections and general registrar for Harrisonburg said.

Early voting will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg has moved its voting into council chambers in city hall due to weather.

If you have questions about your voting precinct or any other questions regarding voting Finks said to call the registrar’s office at 540-432-7707 or email Finks at Mark.Finks@harrisonburgva.gov.

Election day is Nov 7 and polls will be open in Harrisonburg from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrests Laryn Olivia Weeks after an alleged assault at...
Substitute teacher arrested in Augusta County
Stock photo
Man arrested in Fishersville for breaking into home
The building, located at 76 W Gay St. has transformed into a collective of small businesses, a...
Liberty Street Mercantile opens in downtown Harrisonburg
Grayson Smith turned himself in at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail, according to the...
Rockingham County man arrested in malicious wounding case involving firework
Jaydenn Freeman has been charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer after an...
Staunton man in court for assaulting a police officer

Latest News

Republican incumbent Scott Seaton will face independent challenger John Higgs for the Wayne...
Preview of the Augusta County Wayne District Supervisor race
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Gradual rise in temperatures
Sites said some of the symptoms of compassion fatigue include being dissatisfied with your job,...
Spotting compassion fatigue
Page County High School
Suspect in custody after threat made toward Page County High School, Sheriff’s Office says