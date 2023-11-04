Early voting ends Saturday, Harrisonburg registrar talks this years turnout so far

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday is the last day of early voting in the Commonwealth. Residents have been heading to the polls since Sept 22 and casting their votes for state and local elections.

The Harrisonburg registrar said the number of early voters started off slow, but became steady throughout the last month.

They said numbers have not been as high as last year’s mid-terms, which gathered more than 3,000 voters, they said they haven’t reached 2,000 this go around.

″We’ve been getting between 80 and 120 people a day so it’s definitely been more consistent with the number of people that have been coming in for early voting and we’re expecting tomorrow if I had to guess probably around 200 people will likely come to city hall,” Mark Finks, director of elections and general registrar for Harrisonburg said.

Early voting will be open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Harrisonburg has moved its voting into council chambers in city hall due to weather.

If you have questions about your voting precinct or any other questions regarding voting Finks said to call the registrar’s office at 540-432-7707 or email Finks at Mark.Finks@harrisonburgva.gov.

Election day is Nov 7 and polls will be open in Harrisonburg from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

