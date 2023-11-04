Cream of the Crop
EndZone Recap: Week 11

A closeup of the helmet of a Spotswood football player during a football game against Turner...
A closeup of the helmet of a Spotswood football player during a football game against Turner Ashby on Nov. 3, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren and Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WHSV) - Check out highlights featured on EndZone from Week 10 below.

Click here to view scores.

Click here to vote for the Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees.

Massanutten Dental Game of the Week: Spotswood at Turner Ashby

Central at Strasburg

Harrisonburg at Broadway

Fort Defiance at Buffalo Gap

Waynesboro at Staunton

Luray at Page County

East Hardy at Petersburg

Greenbrier West at Moorefield

Ritchie Law Firm Band of the Week: Buffalo Gap High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Luray High School

Seemor-Customs Cheer Zone: Petersburg High School

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

