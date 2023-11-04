JMU lacrosse blanks Queens to end season on high note

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison field hockey powered past Queens 14-0 to end the regular season.

The Dukes finish the fall with a 5-12 mark. The Dukes took 53 shots against the Royals, including 39 shots on goal. James Madison defense held Queens to three total shots. The Dukes earned six penalty corners while the Royals earned three.

Senior Mia Julian led the Dukes with four goals while senior Tori Carawan followed closely behind with three goals.

