JMU volleyball powers past Marshall, improves to 12-2 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison volleyball took down Marshall 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15).

The Dukes improve to 19-6 overall, including a 12-2 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU racked up 62 kills and 58 assists. Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 22 kills while Caroline Dozier added 44 assists. Hannah Roberts had three aces for the purple and gold.

James Madison returns to the court on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET when the Dukes face South Alabama in Mobile. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

