Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU volleyball powers past Marshall, improves to 12-2 in Sun Belt

JMU volleyball powered past Marshall 3-1, improving to 12-2 in Sun Belt play
JMU volleyball powered past Marshall 3-1, improving to 12-2 in Sun Belt play(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison volleyball took down Marshall 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15).

The Dukes improve to 19-6 overall, including a 12-2 mark in Sun Belt play. JMU racked up 62 kills and 58 assists. Miette Veldman led the Dukes with 22 kills while Caroline Dozier added 44 assists. Hannah Roberts had three aces for the purple and gold.

James Madison returns to the court on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET when the Dukes face South Alabama in Mobile. This game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) arrests Laryn Olivia Weeks after an alleged assault at...
Substitute teacher arrested in Augusta County
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River...
Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge
Watch the game-winning PAT in overtime.
WATCH: Spotswood makes PAT to defeat Turner Ashby in overtime
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces details of alleged contractor fraud investigation

Latest News

On Saturday, the Dukes blanked Queens 14-0 to end the season on a high note
JMU lacrosse blanks Queens to end season on high note
A closeup of the helmet of a Spotswood football player during a football game against Turner...
EndZone Recap: Week 11
Endzone Week 11: Spotswood at Turner Ashby (GOTW)
Watch the game-winning PAT in overtime.
WATCH: Spotswood makes PAT to defeat Turner Ashby in overtime