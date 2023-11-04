Page County Sheriff’s Office announces details of alleged contractor fraud investigation

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office says two people were convicted of nearly 100 felony counts, concluding a three-year-long investigation.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says after a three-year-long investigation and a five day trial, Allen Wayne Knott and Sabrina Gail Knott were convicted of nearly 100 felony counts of construction fraud, obtaining money by false pretenses, conspiracy to obtain money by false pretenses, and conspiracy to commit construction fraud.

Victims reported they had paid Knott’s Roofing a down-payment for a new roof, and after a period of time varying by case, the victims said their roofs had not been completed, materials were not bought or delivered, and the Knott’s would not communicate with them. Several victims testified in court that they were given multiple excuses by the Knott’s as to why their roof had not been started, according to the PCSO.

The PCSO says search warrants executed on the cell phones of Allen & Sabrina Knott, revealed text messages between the two, specifically on the date of Allen’s interview with PCSO investigators. One text reportedly read “If you’re going to lie, lie big”. Allen text Sabrina, “They got me” after the interview, the PCSO said.

Sentencing will be on February 14, 2024, and if you want to read the full details of the investigation, you can read it on the Page County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

