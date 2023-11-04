Cream of the Crop
Suspect in custody after threat made toward Page County High School, Sheriff’s Office says

Page County High School
Page County High School(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release from the Page County Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was taken in to custody after a social media post containing threatening language was allegedly made toward Page County High School.

The PCSO says they were made aware of the post on Friday morning, and began investigating immediately.

The social media account that reportedly made the post was identified, and a suspect was identified. The PCSO says at no point were any students or staff in danger, and the suspect was taken in to custody and will be charged.

The PCSO says the charge will be under Virginia Code (18.2-83), threaten to bomb or damage buildings.

No more information will be released because of the age of the suspect, the PCSO said.

