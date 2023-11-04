VA domestic violence centers face funding cuts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -After government funds for the Victims of Crime Act went into effect this year, domestic and sexual violence centers in Virginia lost 10 percent of funding.

The Act funds most domestic and sexual violence agencies in the state. Over the past fiscal year, the New Directions Center in Staunton lost $34,000, and it’s expected to lose $29,000 by 2025.

New Directions is the only domestic and sexual violence resource center in Augusta County; it also serves Waynesboro. Executive Director Claudia Lopez-Muniz fears these cuts may lead the center to turn people away.

“The pool was already limited,” said Lopez-Ruiz, “So we’re expected to do the same amount of work with less money, and of course, the volume of work doesn’t change. If anything, it increases.”

Over the past fiscal year, the center answered 600 crisis calls, provided 59 adults and 30 children with over 2,500 nights of housing, gave group and individual counseling to 207 people, accompanied 71 domestic and sexual violence survivors to court and held 66 educational presentations.

Lopez-Muniz said keeping these services free reduces the financial and emotional burden for victims, especially those who may be isolated and without familial support.

”Anytime you have a crime like that impacting a person, a person’s health and well-being, you are going to have medical costs, you are going to have court costs. You are going to have costs at a level that is systemic, and that will affect everyone.”

The center is trying to move away from its government-funded model, but Lopez-Muniz says it will take time, and staff aren’t trained to fundraise. New Directions Center is currently asking the community for donations, including hygiene and care products for its emergency shelter.

