WATCH: Spotswood makes PAT to defeat Turner Ashby in overtime

By Jacob Fife
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It was a hyped game heading into Week 11 of high school football.

Spotswood lost their home opener, but has beaten every opponent in their path. Turner Ashby was undefeated heading into this game, and they were looking to finish the season undefeated and win the Valley District Title.

The game was back-and-forth the whole way, and heading into overtime both teams were ready to deliver the knockout blow.

Turner Ashby scored a touchdown, but the PAT was blocked by Spotswood.

With the ball, Spotswood scored on a short pass, and it all came down to the PAT.

With the Valley District Title on the line, Spotswood makes the PAT and defeats Turner Ashby 35-34.

You can see that game-winning PAT here and witness the end of one of the closest games this season.

