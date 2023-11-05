Central and Western Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s moves closer to 2023 goal

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease took place in Rockingham Park.

The weekend of November 4th marked the last walks of the year for the Central and Western Virginia Alzheimer’s Association chapter. Organizers continue to fight for a cure.

“Alzheimer’s is a disease that we still are doing research, trying to get that magic pill or magic treatment to end it, said Lorie Miller, the community outreach chair for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, “That’s why we’re all here walking today.”

Every Walk to End Alzheimer’s is focused on spreading awareness and education to support research. Organizers were proud to see how many people came together for the cause.

“We have about 700 participants that come together to raise funds, raise awareness,” said Christy Miller, the chair for the Harrisonburg walk, “It’s an amazing way to connect in our community and make an impact towards such an amazing mission.”

The association uses different colored flowers to represent Alzheimer’s patients, those who lost someone to the disease and caregivers for someone with Alzheimer’s. Organizers hope to see a white flower to someday represent the first survivor of the fatal disease.

“When I see that white flower that gives me hope,” said L.Miller, “And I know it is going to happen. It will be a treatment of some sort to help those that are suffering with a disease, dissolve it, where we don’t have to deal with that.”

The Alzheimer Association’s Central and Western Virginia chapter has a goal of $135,000 this year. Organizers were confident they would achieve it.

“We are sitting at $123,000,” said C.Miller, “Just two weeks ago we were at $84,000. We have to the end of the year to hit this goal. I have no doubt we will hit i,t because so many people are contributing. If you want to contribute, we’d love to have you pitch in.”

Christy Miller said that people can contribute by donating money or creating a team for a future walk day. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the organization’s largest fundraiser to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research worldwide.

