Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

James Madison makes leap in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Duke Dog, the James Madison mascot, holds his fist in the air after a JMU touchdown against...
Duke Dog, the James Madison mascot, holds his fist in the air after a JMU touchdown against Georgia State on Nov. 4, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Following a blowout 42-14 win at Georgia State, James Madison is up to No. 21 in the AP Top 25 Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Dukes, 9-0 in 2023, are one of just seven unbeaten teams in nationally in college football.

JMU is ahead of Notre Dame, Arizona, North Carolina, and Liberty in the AP Top 25. In the coaches poll, the Dukes are ahead of Notre Dame, North Carolina, Arizona, and Fresno State.

JMU returns to Bridgeforth Stadium to face UConn Nov. 11.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
Watch the game-winning PAT in overtime.
WATCH: Spotswood makes PAT to defeat Turner Ashby in overtime
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 11
A closeup of the helmet of a Spotswood football player during a football game against Turner...
EndZone Recap: Week 11
Page County High School
Suspect in custody after threat made toward Page County High School, Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton speaks to the media after the Dukes' 42-14 win against...
Ty Son Lawton Postgame Press Conference: Georgia State
James Madison defensive lineman Jamree Kromah speaks to the media after the Dukes' 42-14 win...
Jamree Kromah Postgame Press Conference: Georgia State
James Madison tight end Zach Horton speaks to the media following the Dukes 42-14 win against...
Zach Horton Postgame Press Conference: Georgia State
Jordan McCloud speaks to the media following James Madison's 42-14 win against Georgia State
Jordan McCloud Postgame Press Conference: Georgia State