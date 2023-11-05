JMU women's soccer falls in overtime heartbreaker Sun Belt Championship final

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison women’s soccer fell to Old Dominion 2-1 in the Sun Belt Championship final.

After the overtime loss, the Dukes end the season with a 9-4-8 record, including a 4-1-5 mark in Sun Belt play. Since making their Sun Belt debut in 2022, the Dukes have reached the Sun Belt Championship final in both seasons in the new conference.

Redshirt senior Suwaibatu Mohammed scored the lone goal for the Dukes in the 52nd minute. Junior Alexandra Blom had six saves for the purple and gold.

