Staunton cartoonist on tour for latest comic book



By Cora Dickey
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ryan Brosmer of the Queen City has more content on public shelves with his newest creation: “Doggy and Dew Swap Meet and Other Stories.”

He said he loves seeing his work move from the drawing desk to the bookstores, and seeing people’s faces when they flip through his creations brings him joy.

The artist finds one of the best parts of being on tour is showing his talents while representing his hometown.

“I think it’s also going to be able to represent Staunton, which is a really great art town that I think a lot of people outside of Staunton maybe don’t know,” said Brosmer, “So to be able to be a part of that community, and kind of spread the word of that community and show what Staunton has to offer, makes me really happy.”

Brosmer said he does not have a certain message to send through his comic books, he just hopes to inspire people to pursue their passions.

The tour continues to Lynchburg as the holiday season begins.

Copies of Brosmer’s latest comic are on sale at the Secret Lair, a comic book store on 1854 E. Market Street in Harrisonburg.

