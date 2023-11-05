Cream of the Crop
VHSL releases playoff brackets

By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Virginia High School League released the playoff brackets for the high school football playoffs Sunday afternoon.

You can check out who schools from the Shenandoah Valley will face in the first round below. Click the classification to view the full bracket.

All games will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 unless otherwise noted.

Region 3C

  • Heritage at Turner Ashby
  • Monticello at Spotswood

Region 2B

  • Stuarts Draft at Central
  • Madison County at Riverheads
  • Fort Defiance at Strasburg

Region 1B

  • Buffalo Gap at Brunswick | Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

