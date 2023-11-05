VHSL releases playoff brackets

(WHSV) - The Virginia High School League released the playoff brackets for the high school football playoffs Sunday afternoon.

You can check out who schools from the Shenandoah Valley will face in the first round below. Click the classification to view the full bracket.

All games will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 unless otherwise noted.

Heritage at Turner Ashby

Monticello at Spotswood

Stuarts Draft at Central

Madison County at Riverheads

Fort Defiance at Strasburg

Buffalo Gap at Brunswick | Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

