Augusta County School Board North River District Preview

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - In Augusta County, there are a few seats up for reelection.

In the North River District, incumbent Nicholas Collins is running for reelection, and has been on the school board for 24 years.

“One of the main reasons I am running is because I sense that politics is trying to enter our system more and more. I am not necessarily a political person, I try to stay neutral, and that is what I think should occur on school boards,” said Collins.

Collins said the model policies present by Governor Glenn Youngkin is a big item right now in education.

“Right now a big item is the model policies presented to us by the Governor. We are now considering how to handle those in our own systems. We had similar considerations several years ago under a different governorship, so that is a critical issue right now coming from Richmond,” said Collins.

Collins is being challenged by Sharon Griffin, who was in education for 40 years, this is her first time running for School Board.

Griffin said she wanted to get involved in education again.

“I realized that after a while, kids were not doing well, schools were not doing well, and I felt really compelled to get back into it,” said Griffin.

Griffin said some of the main issues she wants to focus on is mental health issues in schools.

“The mental health issues are horrific, the decline in academic achievement is horrific. Governor Younkin was able to uncover how far Virginia had slipped over the last decade, so now we are near the bottom in the nation in achievement of our 4th grade students,” said Griffin.

Election day is Tuesday November 7.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.