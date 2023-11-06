Augusta County Schools wrap up successful season of unified basketball

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Throughout the month of October, students in the exceptional learning programs across the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro area left it all out on the court as their peers cheered them on from the stands.

On Thursday, the Gladiators faced the Cougars in the final match-up of the season.

While no score was kept the game ended with everyone feeling like a winner.

“Everybody cheers for everybody whether they are making the basket or not. If someone doesn’t make a basket, partners or other teams get the ball and give it back to the kid really encouraging them to make that basket,” Laura Jordan, Adaptive P.E. teacher for Augusta County Public Schools said.

The students do practice during the basketball season to make sure they are prepared for each game. They learn a lot of the technical skills as well as the importance of working together.

“It’s always about team work. Team work makes the dream work,” Dylan Crouse from Riverheads said.

For some of these students it was a dream come true being on the court and showing off how talented they are.

“A lot of these students aren’t able to necessarily try out for the varsity program but enjoy it, and we want to showcase their abilities and the fact that they are part of the school,” Mackenzie Pettrey, Adaptive P.E. teacher for Augusta County Public Schools said.

That feeling of inclusion was especially important with this being the first year of Riverheads having an Exceptional Learning Program.

“All these kids are new to Riverheads. Riverheads has opened their doors with open arms this year, welcoming all these kids,” Jordan said.

The students in the stands became the biggest fans of their friends on the court holding signs and cheering loud and proud for every basket that was made.

“I’m super excited to get the opportunity this year to cheer at the unified basketball games. We have a great student section, and we have great fans, so getting out to support them today was really fun,” Ashlyn Almarode, a senior cheerleader at Riverheads, said.

And that show of support was extra special for the seniors hoping to leave their mark.

Now that the high school games have wrapped up, it’s time for the middle schoolers to shine and get their season started.

