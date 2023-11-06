Cream of the Crop
Boy dies after car crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman father, siblings

Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman in films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers" was killed in a crash on Tuesday. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Talgat Almanov and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A 10-year-old boy died in a hospital on Sunday following a crash in Georgia that had killed his father and two of his siblings, according to authorities.

The DeKalb County Police Department said 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess had been critically injured and was hospitalized when the crash happened Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash on the exit ramp from I-285 to I-20 E involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck. Authorities said the pickup truck crashed into the rear of the tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of the driver and two passengers.

Taraja Ramsess, a 41-year-old stuntman in blockbuster films like the “Avengers” movies and “Black Panther,” died at the scene. His 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess and his newborn, Fujibo Ramsess, were also killed in the crash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Ramsess’ mother, Akili Ramsess, cover funeral expenses and support her other children and grandchildren.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe has raised $88,000 out of its $150,000 goal.

