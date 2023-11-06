Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports

FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.(Jim Gathany)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its disease surveillance program at four of the seven major airports in the United States participating in its disease surveillance program.

The agency will now test for more than 30 pathogens at Boston Logan International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The CDC is looking for antimicrobial resistance targets as well as viruses like the flu and RSV.

The Traveler Surveillance Program started during the COVID-19 pandemic to detect new variants. It operates at seven major U.S. airports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Area high schools learn first-round playoff matchups
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 11
Page County High School
Suspect in custody after threat made toward Page County High School, Sheriff’s Office says
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces details of alleged contractor fraud investigation

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump arrives in court to testify in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
FILE - Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the...
Fortnite maker challenges Google’s ability to take a cut of in-app purchases
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in...
IRS is raising retirement savings limit
VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
Tractor-Trailer fire shuts down I-81, VSP says