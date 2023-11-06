Cream of the Crop
Construction site worker killed by bulldozer in Waynesboro

Waynesboro Police Department
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department says a Harrisonburg man was hit and killed by a bulldozer at a construction site in Waynesboro.

According to the Waynesboro Police Department (WPD), the incident happened on Monday, Nov. 6, when officers responded just after 8 a.m. to a construction site for a report that a 59-year-old man was hit by a construction vehicle. The WPD says based on its preliminary investigation, officers say an unoccupied moving bulldozer allegedly hit a member of the construction crew that was working on site, went east to North Oak Lane, hit Oak Hill United Methodists Church, a house, and then came to a stop in the 300 block of North Oak Lane.

The construction worker who was reportedly hit by the vehicle was pronounced dead, and investigators from the Occupational Health & Safety Administration responded to the scene, and their investigation is ongoing, the WPD says.

