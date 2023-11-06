Cream of the Crop
Entry Mountain Fire injures one, damages property

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV. (WHSV) - A fire at Entry Mountain, just southwest of Franklin, West Virginia has left one person injured.

The call came in just after 11 a.m. Sunday, November 5.

Pendleton County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Gillespie said the fire started in an out building, which was burned and damaged the siding on two nearby houses.

The fire also lead to a less than one acre brush fire, which has been put out, according to Gilespie.

One person was injured while trying to combat the fire and was flown to an area hospital.

