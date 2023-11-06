Family-owned business, Ye Olde Coffee House opens in Grottoes

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Grottoes has a history stretching back to its days as an early settlement in 1735. According to the town’s website, over the years it grew into a railroad boom town, with part of the Shenandoah Valley Railroad running through the area that stretched from Hagerstown, Maryland to Waynesboro.

A new family-owned business is incorporating that rich history into not only the decoration of the building but also its products, serving drip-style and percolated coffee among lattes, espressos, and other coffee drinks.

Ye Olde Coffee House is run by mother, Diane Semenov, and her daughter Abby Semenov. The duo said they had always dreamt of running a hometown-style coffee shop.

“I really enjoyed doing a little bit of espresso stuff at home and we did a little bit of coffee shop stuff at church and we just kind of decided that well, Grottoes needs a little place to gather and to be with one another and talk,” Abby Semenov said.

The Semenovs said the name Ye Olde Coffee House is a play off of ‘Ye Olde Forge Tearoom’, a former business that was open in the town’s boom town days. The building that the shop, located at 100 7th St., was formerly the South River Medical Clinic. The Semenovs purchased it in early 2023, and did some renovations while keeping the historical essence. On the walls, you can find railroad maps, photos of the old Grottoes depot building, and other pieces of Grottoes history.

Some of the pieces used in the shop were found in Diane’s grandfather’s barn and the bar top at the order counter used to be part of former Elkton business Blue Elk coffee shop.

Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster said the idea for a coffee shop had been a popular topic of conversation in recent years, especially one that could serve as a place for community members to come together.

“It’s awesome to see how they’ve incorporated a lot of that memorabilia and historical elements to bring back that social light. So that we can have those reminiscing talks of way back when, how things were done, and how we’d like to see them in the future,” Plaster said.

Another unique feature of the business, Abby Semenov also practices leather tooling pieces and designs custom leather accessories in an in-house studio at the shop.

Ye Olde Coffee House is open Monday-Friday 6:30 to 10 a.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 3 to 6 p.m. You can learn more through their Facebook page.

