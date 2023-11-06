Fire destroys home near Stanley

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A home was deemed a ‘total loss’ after a fire near Stanley.

The Stanley Fire Department says a call came in on Nov. 4 at 6:35 p.m. for a house fire around three miles north of Stanley. Chief Terry Pettit said when units arrived the fire was on the outside side and at the rear porch, but the fire then spread into the home. The fire took about an hour to bring under control, and Chief Pettit said the house is a total loss, with damage estimated to be around $300,000.

Chief Pettit said no one was in the house when the fire started, but two cats were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and still under investigation, and the family who lived in the home is being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Chief Pettit.

