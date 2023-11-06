Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Fire destroys home near Stanley

The Stanley Fire Department says a home was destroyed, and two cats were killed after a fire...
The Stanley Fire Department says a home was destroyed, and two cats were killed after a fire broke out.(Stanley Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A home was deemed a ‘total loss’ after a fire near Stanley.

The Stanley Fire Department says a call came in on Nov. 4 at 6:35 p.m. for a house fire around three miles north of Stanley. Chief Terry Pettit said when units arrived the fire was on the outside side and at the rear porch, but the fire then spread into the home. The fire took about an hour to bring under control, and Chief Pettit said the house is a total loss, with damage estimated to be around $300,000.

Chief Pettit said no one was in the house when the fire started, but two cats were killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and still under investigation, and the family who lived in the home is being assisted by the Red Cross, according to Chief Pettit.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VDOT says a tractor-trailer fire on I-81 is causing delays and lane closures on I-81.
Tractor-Trailer fire shuts down I-81, VSP says
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Area high schools learn first-round playoff matchups
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 11
Page County High School
Suspect in custody after threat made toward Page County High School, Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

Mother-daughter duo Diane and Abby Semenov run the new, Ye Olde Coffee House located at 100 7th...
Family-owned business, Ye Olde Coffee House opens in Grottoes
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Warm trend continues and mainly dry
File image by WHSV
Entry Mountain Fire injures one, damages property
Augusta County will rewrite its comprehensive plan, giving the locality new goals for 2024-2044.
Augusta County School Board North River District Preview