Historic 611 Steam Locomotive makes final excursion in Shenandoah Valley

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday was the last day of the Shenandoah Valley Limited excursion on the historic 611 Steam Locomotive.

Passengers had a chance to ride a rail pulled by the legendary 611 Steam Passenger Locomotive. The locomotive pulled nearly 20,000 passengers from Victoria Station in Goshen to Staunton and back while enjoying the peak fall colors.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation reports passengers came from all across the world including Europe, Africa and Australia to experience the 611 up close.

