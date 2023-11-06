Cream of the Crop
JMU men’s basketball tips off 2023-24 season at Michigan State, part of challenging non-conference slate

James Madison head coach Mark Byington during practice on Oct. 24, 2023
James Madison head coach Mark Byington during practice on Oct. 24, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WHSV) - “Here we go!”

Those were the words James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington uttered during his most recent press conference a week ago, signifying game week was hear along with the college basketball season.

JMU had its first official practice back on Sept. 25. However, it’s been a busy summer for the Dukes. The team spent time in Italy, which Byington says was valuable for establishing team chemistry and getting new faces to met with returning players. There’s eight newcomers on the 2023-24 roster.

The Dukes open their second season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference on Monday night against No. 4 Michigan State. JMU was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference in the preseason poll.

Here’s what you need to know about JMU for the 2023-24 season

Inside the Huddle

Head Coach: Mark Byington (4th season)

Last season: 22-11 (13-5 Sun Belt)

Key Returnees: Terrence Edwards Jr. (Sun Belt Preseason First-Team, Julien Wooden, Noah Freidel, Xavier Brown

New Additions: Quincy Allen, T.J. Bickerstaff, Michael Green III, Raekwon Horton, Bryant Randleman

X-Factor: Byington has been very high on freshman Jalen Carey. The forward from Davie, Fla impressed during summer and fall camp. Carey has a chance to play significant minutes, especially with Justin Amadi lost for the season with a knee injury.

Non-conference opponents: James Madison plays three straight games against teams who all made the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season: Michigan State, Kent State, and Howard.

