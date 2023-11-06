Cream of the Crop
JMU women’s basketball begins quest to defend Sun Belt title

James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan at practice on Oct. 24, 2023
James Madison head coach Sean O'Regan at practice on Oct. 24, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Fresh off a Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament title, the James Madison women’s basketball program looks to repeat.

While the Dukes lose their leading scorer from a season ago, Kiki Jefferson, there’s plenty of pieces that are returning. Peyton McDaniel, the 2023 Sun Belt Sixth Woman of the Year, returns along with center Kseniia Kozlova and Steph Ouderkirk.

JMU was picked to win the Sun Belt Conference in the preseason poll.

The Dukes open their second season as a member of the Sun Belt Conference on Monday night against Eastern Mennonite. State.

Here’s what you need to know about JMU for the 2023-24 season

Inside the Huddle

Head Coach: Sean O’Regan (8th season)

Last season: 26-8 (13-5 Sun Belt)

Key Returnees: Peyton McDaniel (Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team), Steph Ouderkirk, Kseniia Kozlova (Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team), Annalicia Goodman

New Additions: Olivia Mullins, Carole Miller, Ashanti Barnes, Jada Mills, Atiana Williams

X-Factor: Hevynne Bristow. The Ohio State transfer is awaiting a decision from the NCAA that would grant Bristow immediate eligibility to play for the Dukes this season. O’Regan is high on Bristow’s athleticism and length and could be difference maker for JMU if eligible.

Notable non-conference opponents: Toledo, Xavier, VCU, Wake Forest, Maryland

