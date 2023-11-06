Rittenhouse Auto Service treats military veterans to breakfast

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Veterans Day is on Nov. 11, but local business celebrated early.

Rittenhouse Auto Service provided free breakfast for local veterans on Saturday, November 4th. The mechanic shop’s staff were up bright and early to prepare a hot meal of pancakes, bacon, and other options. Guests appreciated the generosity as they shared their stories.

“I didn’t do it cause I wanted to, but because the government said that’s where I was going,” said Vietnam War veteran Hank Quesenberry. “I protect my family. I’m big on patriotism, I fly my flag 24/7, 365. To have a younger person to thank you means more to me than an older one.”

After two tours in Vietnam, Quesenberry’s final ranking of the U.S. Army was spec five, with the equivalence of a buck sergeant, when he got discharged on Friday the 13th of October 1970. He finds Veterans Day to be a great time to honor and remember the friends he has and those he lost in service.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.