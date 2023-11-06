Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Shopper finds human skull in Halloween section of thrift store

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years...
The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A person in Florida stumbled upon an actual human skull while shopping in the Halloween section of a thrift store Saturday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the shopper happened to be an anthropologist and recognized the remains to be human.

Major Crimes Unit detectives were notified and agreed with the shopper’s observations.

The store owner said the skull was found in a storage unit that had been purchased years before, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will work with the medical examiner’s office to facilitate further testing of the skull.

The case is not suspicious in nature.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
Area high schools learn first-round playoff matchups
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms
EndZone Top 3 Nominees presented by Rockingham Insurance
Rockingham Insurance Top 3 Nominees: Week 11
Page County High School
Suspect in custody after threat made toward Page County High School, Sheriff’s Office says
Page County Sheriff’s Office announces details of alleged contractor fraud investigation

Latest News

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump takes the stand in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade mass shooting suspect to stand trial for assist in gun license application
Cody Dorman waits in the winner's circle after Junior Alvarado rode Cody's Wish to win the...
Cody Dorman, namesake of winning horse Cody’s Wish, has died