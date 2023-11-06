Tractor-Trailer fire shuts down I-81, VSP says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say all lanes on Interstate 81 are closed, and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says southbound traffic is being detoured off of Exit 257.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) say they responded to a tractor-trailer fire on northbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 251. According to the VSP, a tractor-trailer was heading north on I-81 when it suffered a mechanical problem that caused it to catch fire.

VDOT says traffic backups are around 4 miles, and the VSP says both sides of the interstate have been closed for precaution.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to the VSP.

VDOT says traffic heading south is being detoured off of Exit 257, and northbound traffic will detour off Exit 251.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information.

The #I81 closure is expected to last into the afternoon. Consider Route 340 or Route 11 as alternate travel choices. Expect congestion and delays. #VDOT https://t.co/GOXicTfwFz — VDOT Staunton (@VaDOTStaunton) November 6, 2023

