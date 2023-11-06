Virginia 33rd District Delegate race preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Republican and current Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert faces newcomer Democrat Bob Smith for the 33rd district delegate seat.

Smith, who was born and raised in Chicago, lives in Edinburg with his wife. Despite never having held public office, Smith said in an interview with WHSV that some of his priority issues include increased wages for educators and addressing affordable housing.

“You don’t go to school and do all that just to be able to sit back and see a person with a high school diploma who makes more money. That kind of stuff should never happen. And we don’t do it. ‘Well, we don’t have enough money to pay them’, is what I hear. Find the money to do it and make it happen. It’s there. They offered 7% of the budget this year and our local people only accepted six for the teachers. I don’t understand sometimes the thinking that goes behind the way we underpay our teachers, the way we don’t do affordable housing, that kind of condition shouldn’t be happening. 28% of our people are living in poverty,” Smith said.

Smith is a 75-year-old retiree and U.S. Army veteran with a background in journalism and Special Education. Smith said if elected, more needs to be done to help those who have served in the military and provide increased services and programs for disabled community members.

You can watch the full interview with Bob Smith below:

Due to scheduling conflicts, WHSV was not able to schedule an interview with Todd Gilbert.

Gilbert was first elected as a delegate in 2005, and currently represents District 15. In 2022, he was selected as speaker of the house.

According to his biography Gilbert lives in Mount Jackson with his wife and two sons. Gilbert graduated from Central High School in Woodstock in 1989, and then attended UVA and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Government in 1993. While at UVA he was a legislative intern in the Capitol Hill office of then U.S. Representative George Allen. He then attended the Southern Methodist University School of Law, where he earned his law degree in 1996

Before he was elected to the House of Delegates, Gilbert was a full-time prosecutor. His first job was with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, where he was a member of the Violent Crime Prosecution Team.

Gilbert’s priority issues include jobs, protecting the 2nd amendment, advocating for parents’ involvement in education, public safety, and energy independence.

Election Day is Nov. 7.

