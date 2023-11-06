Warm trend continues and mainly dry

MONDAY: High clouds for the afternoon. Mild with highs in the low to mid 60s and breezy at times. A pleasant evening with temperatures into the 50s and mostly cloudy. Staying mostly cloudy overnight and cool with an increasing breeze. Gusts to 20 mph on the ridge tops. A few stray showers or sprinkles into West Virginia, mostly after 2am. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

TUESDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures into the 50s and mostly cloudy. A few early stray showers mainly for the Alleghenies, mostly before 8am. Staying mostly cloudy into mid afternoon with a mainly dry front. Windy throughout the day, with gusts to 20-25 mph. Gusts 30-40 mph along the Allegheny Mountains. Afternoon highs into the upper 60s to low 70s. More clearing during the evening with temperatures slowly falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight but staying breezy. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Another chilly morning with temperatures into the 50s and plenty of sunshine early. Increasing clouds for the day and mild by afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 as we stay in the warm sector. Breezy throughout the day but not gusting. Partly to mostly cloudy into the evening with temperatures into the 60s to start, falling into the 50s. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool morning with temperatures into the 50s. Partly cloudy to start ahead of our next front. Highs into the low to mid 70s and windy. Increasing clouds throughout the day. Potential for a few late day showers, mainly in West Virginia, but most stay dry. Mostly cloudy into the evening and mild. Temperatures falling into the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight with a few isolated showers possible late. Likely breezy ahead of the front overnight. Lows dipping into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with temperatures into the 50s. Next system arrives with likely much needed scattered showers for the day. Stay tuned for any timing updates. Highs into the upper 50s to low 60s and breezy with the front. Temperatures depend on the front timing, if it is slower then it will be warmer. Amount of rain and exact timing are to be determined. Check back for details. Mostly cloudy into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight overnight with a remaining shower but most should be drying out. Lows into the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of clouds early but dry and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly sunny for the day with afternoon highs into the low to mid 50s. A pleasant but chilly evening and clear overnight. Lows into the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures into the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. A cool afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s and staying partly cloudy. Cold overnight with lows in the low 30s.

