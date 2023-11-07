Augusta County School Board Riverheads District Race Preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the Augusta County School Board seats up for grabs is in the Riverheads District.

In the Riverheads District, Rebekah Page Hearn is challenging incumbent, John Ward.

Hearn said she wanted to run for school board to be a voice for parents and improve communication between the school board, and the parents.

“Parental rights and communication is a huge problem with our school board, transparency is huge, there is a lot of information out there and it is really hard to find,” said Hearn.

Hearn said that while there is money in the budget, it needs to get reallocated into the right places.

“We need to get the money back into schools and back into the pockets of the people who are working with our children everyday,” said Hearn.

WHSV reached out to John Ward, but he declined to do an interview.

