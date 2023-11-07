Brent Berry Food Drive enters 16th year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The 16th annual Brent Berry Food Drive begins Tuesday, November 7.

For the past 15 years, the Brent Berry Food Drive has donated over $2 million worth of food to the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County communities. From November 7 to January 5, the Berry family works closely with the Salvation Army to bring holiday meals to those in need.

For founder Bucky Berry, the cause hits close to home.

“Most people out here are one paycheck away from being on the street,” said Berry, “I was brought up poor. The Salvation Army put food on my table and toys under my tree. I know how it is to go to bed hungry, and I believe in giving back to the community.”

The food drive is partnered with Bridgewater Foods, where customers can purchase $10 holiday meal bags to donate to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.