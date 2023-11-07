Bridgewater College restores WWII Service Honor Board

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - After being sent off for restoration in December 2022, a one-of-a-kind artifact honoring service members from World War II has made its way back to Bridgewater College.

The World War II Service Honor Board lists approximately 364 names of Bridgewater College-affiliated men and women who served in the U.S. military, military support, and as conscientious objectors in the Civilian Public Service.

According to a press release from Bridgewater College’s Newlen-Bradford Special Collections department, The school’s Alumni Association started crowdsourcing names for the board in 1944. The wood used to make the board was donated by Donovan Beachley, the president of the Beachley-Reichard Furniture Company in Hagerstown, Maryland. It was then constructed by J. Lee Mullendore, the president of Hagerstown Lumber Company in late 1944, and given from the Alumni Association to the college in 1945.

After being displayed around campus over the years, the board began to display significant wear and tear.

“The wood was cracked, it was dirty, the paper nameplates were degrading, some were missing and some of the paper stars that indicate those who died during wartime service had fallen off,” special collections librarian Stephanie Gardner said.

In 2021, Special Collections entered the board in the Virginia Association of Museums’ ‘Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts Contest’. It was an honoree in 2022, and won funding to pay for a conservator to conduct an assessment.

“We decided to go with full restoration with a professional wood conservator Paige Schmidt and a paper conservator Emilie Duncan. They both did professional work on the board,” Gardner said.

The board was returned to campus in October, and Gardner said they have had several visitors make tangible connections with the names it displays.

“It’s been great to see people make connections with the World War 2 Honor Board. We had a class reunion come through on tour the other week, two women found their fathers’ names on the board. One of the men was a military combat veteran and the other man was a conscientious objector who served in the civilian public service,” Gardner said.

The WWII Service Honor Board is on display in Special Collections’ Benjamin 82′ & Sherrie ‘85 Wampler Archival Reading Room on the lower-level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons. The board will be moved to the main floor of FLC for a special Veterans Day display.

If you would like to learn more or make an appointment to visit, you can contact via email at Stephanie Gardner at sgardner@bridgewater.edu

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.